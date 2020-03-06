Credit Agricole S A Boosts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,661 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises about 0.9% of Credit Agricole S A’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $16,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 164,842 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.89 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 17.79%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

