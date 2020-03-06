Credit Agricole S A Boosts Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A owned approximately 0.06% of Xylem worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.08 and a 200 day moving average of $79.48. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,260.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,024.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,692 shares of company stock worth $1,170,638. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.