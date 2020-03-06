Credit Agricole S A Acquires New Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 722,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,035,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 184.5% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,348,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062,585 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,412.8% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,264,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,001,000 after buying an additional 4,143,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,593,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,013,000 after buying an additional 1,285,105 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $12,168,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $11,938,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

