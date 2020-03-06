Credit Agricole S A Acquires 25,743 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 1.7% of Credit Agricole S A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $30,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $211.46 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The company has a market capitalization of $539.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, TH Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

