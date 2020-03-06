Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Corteva were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth $2,039,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Corteva by 19,499.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 117,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 214.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $13,199,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $27.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

