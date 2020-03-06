Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes Position in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 114,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Royce Value Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,448,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 147,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.