Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 551,695 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 389.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 284,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,809,000 after acquiring an additional 226,277 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 455.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,515,000 after purchasing an additional 203,880 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.6% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 193,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 168,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 359,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,628,000 after purchasing an additional 158,854 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOC opened at $327.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $365.38 and a 200-day moving average of $360.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.86. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.29 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $108,341.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total transaction of $76,343.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,770.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,647 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,906 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.20.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

