Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes $1.51 Million Position in New Germany Fund Inc (NYSE:GF)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Germany Fund Inc (NYSE:GF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

Separately, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in New Germany Fund by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period.

Get New Germany Fund alerts:

New Germany Fund stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80. New Germany Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Germany Fund Inc (NYSE:GF).

Receive News & Ratings for New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.