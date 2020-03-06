Cornerstone Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Chubb by 688.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 668,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,903,000 after purchasing an additional 583,559 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3,862.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,214,000 after acquiring an additional 538,672 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 543,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,596,000 after acquiring an additional 474,646 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Chubb by 4.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,942,000 after purchasing an additional 279,429 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,305,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,106,000 after purchasing an additional 214,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE:CB opened at $144.89 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $131.63 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.09.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at $177,290,312.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,517 shares of company stock valued at $25,140,956. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.