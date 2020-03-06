Cornerstone Advisors LLC Invests $1.93 Million in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Verisign by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,076,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $592,685,000 after acquiring an additional 467,743 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Verisign by 251.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 451,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,043,000 after purchasing an additional 323,284 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in Verisign by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 415,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,143,000 after purchasing an additional 185,549 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Verisign by 695.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 211,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after purchasing an additional 185,284 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Verisign by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,875,000 after purchasing an additional 114,593 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisign alerts:

Verisign stock opened at $192.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.94. Verisign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.84 and a 1 year high of $221.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.28.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.