Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,354 Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.15.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $725,731.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,414,391.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,614,482 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CI opened at $200.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.20 and a 200 day moving average of $185.15. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.