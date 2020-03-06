Cormark Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. Cormark also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. CSFB set a C$58.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.70.

TSE PPL opened at C$47.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.70. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$45.44 and a 52 week high of C$53.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.04.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Paul John Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.15, for a total transaction of C$752,293.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at C$649,881.28. Also, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 69,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$3,476,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at C$268,450.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.06%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.