Cormark Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Algoma Central in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Central’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Shares of ALC stock opened at C$11.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.95 million and a PE ratio of 18.78. Algoma Central has a fifty-two week low of C$11.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Algoma Central’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio is 63.49%.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. It operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The company operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages seven double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

