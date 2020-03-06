Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CORE)

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Core-Mark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Core-Mark’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CORE. TheStreet cut shares of Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

NASDAQ CORE opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.69. Core-Mark has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $90,091.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,756.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Core-Mark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Core-Mark in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Core-Mark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

