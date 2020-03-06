Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CORE)

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Core-Mark in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Core-Mark’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CORE. ValuEngine raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of CORE stock opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.77. Core-Mark has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

In other Core-Mark news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $90,091.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at $743,756.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 586,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 65,061 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,666,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Core-Mark by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,256,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,167,000 after buying an additional 217,800 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Core-Mark by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 53,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 28,524 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.