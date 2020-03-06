Copperleaf Capital LLC Takes Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000. Iqvia accounts for about 2.2% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Iqvia during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Iqvia by 379.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iqvia by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Iqvia during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.19.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $138.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a one year low of $130.77 and a one year high of $169.14. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.48, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 740,828 shares of company stock valued at $121,469,155 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

