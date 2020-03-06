Copperleaf Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 168,259 iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 168,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,455,000. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for 8.6% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,605,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,864,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,963,000 after purchasing an additional 497,528 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,114,000 after purchasing an additional 139,675 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 973,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,935,000 after purchasing an additional 392,673 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 727,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,547,000 after purchasing an additional 212,021 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:NEAR opened at $50.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.30. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1019 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.