Copperleaf Capital LLC Invests $5.11 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day moving average of $62.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

