Copperleaf Capital LLC Invests $4.05 Million in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,000. Mastercard makes up approximately 4.1% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $224,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $290.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $303.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $322.40 and a 200-day moving average of $292.92. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $215.93 and a one year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

