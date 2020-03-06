Copperleaf Capital LLC Invests $1.50 Million in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after acquiring an additional 58,156 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 557,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,405,000 after purchasing an additional 37,792 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 540,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,575,000 after purchasing an additional 57,381 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,066,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 410,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0937 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

