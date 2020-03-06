Copperleaf Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,388 O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 1.9% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Evercore ISI raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,050 shares of company stock worth $3,062,903 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $361.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $349.71 and a 12 month high of $454.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

