Copperleaf Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,000. Alphabet accounts for 2.9% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,028,000. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,201,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Alphabet by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 214,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,433,000 after buying an additional 152,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 651,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $872,823,000 after buying an additional 132,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,314.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,456.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,321.05. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $949.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,523.89.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

