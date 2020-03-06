Copperleaf Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.6% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $107.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.16. The company has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.15.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

