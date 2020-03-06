Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays cut Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $87.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.30. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

