Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.75.

CODI stock opened at $18.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.69. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.08.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Gordon M. Burns sold 99,471 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $2,432,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy bought 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $99,685.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,914.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Compass Diversified by 720.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 113,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 86,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 30,872 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. 30.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

