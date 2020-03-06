CME Group Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CME Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cfra upped their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.91.

CME Group stock opened at $221.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.18. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,108,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in CME Group by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,445 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,447.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,990 shares of company stock worth $9,964,682. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

