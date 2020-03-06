Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Sells $148,551.48 in Stock

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $148,551.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,711.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Douglas James Kramer sold 14,168 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $250,065.20.

Shares of NET stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion and a PE ratio of -32.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.06. Cloudflare Inc has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $25.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

