Citigroup (NYSE:C) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $85.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on C. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.97.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C opened at $63.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average of $73.25. The company has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citigroup will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc lifted its position in Citigroup by 6.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 251,927 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.