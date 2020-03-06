CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on CIT Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CIT Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Shares of CIT opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. CIT Group has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $54.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average is $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CIT Group will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CIT Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 60,845 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,330,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 46,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

