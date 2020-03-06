Ciena Co. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Ciena in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50.

Get Ciena alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.41.

Shares of CIEN opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95. Ciena has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $46.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 650,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after acquiring an additional 324,050 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 200,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $12,026,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Ciena by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ciena by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,965,000 after acquiring an additional 215,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $76,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,037 shares of company stock worth $2,076,388. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.