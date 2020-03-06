Charles Drucker Purchases 15,000 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) Director Charles Drucker bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00.

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $298.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.55. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

