CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:CECE opened at $6.72 on Thursday. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $251.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.53.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $89.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.02 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 280,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 20,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 221,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

