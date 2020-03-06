CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Shares of FXB opened at $125.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.91 and its 200-day moving average is $124.09. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a 12-month low of $116.57 and a 12-month high of $129.57.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

