Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CATY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,853.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

