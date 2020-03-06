Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) Director Purchases $252,500.00 in Stock

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) Director Zant Kenny Van bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00.

Shares of NYSE CSLT opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Castlight Health Inc has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSLT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,652,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,147,000 after buying an additional 121,058 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,320,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Castlight Health by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 469,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Castlight Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 31,869 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Castlight Health by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 388,579 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Castlight Health in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Castlight Health in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Castlight Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Castlight Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.05.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

