Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CCL. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Get Carnival alerts:

NYSE CCL opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.96. Carnival has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,352,000 after acquiring an additional 304,457 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 251,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.