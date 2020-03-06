CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CARG. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Sunday, February 16th. BTIG Research lowered CarGurus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CarGurus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.11.

CARG opened at $23.24 on Monday. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $661,235.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,704,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,942,315.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $75,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 102,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,803.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 405,772 shares of company stock valued at $14,351,837. 34.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,282,000 after purchasing an additional 239,231 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth about $16,632,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,564,000 after acquiring an additional 33,722 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 65,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

