CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CMO opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $728.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 10.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $74.28 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH news, SVP Roy Kim acquired 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $82,836.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 937,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after buying an additional 207,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,675,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 41,796 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

