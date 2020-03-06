Capital One Financial Comments on Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.73.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $29.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $39.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.32 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,261,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,697,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 67.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 49,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 86.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 106,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 49,337 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.