Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $82.82 and a one year high of $96.53. The company has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.09.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.443 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.27.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

