Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.75.

CM stock opened at $75.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.0955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,141,000 after purchasing an additional 20,977 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 273,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,563,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,666,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,520,000 after acquiring an additional 99,252 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 492,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,632,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares during the period. 44.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

