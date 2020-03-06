Camping World Holdings Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Camping World in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Camping World’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $964.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 14,187.62%. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share.

CWH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Camping World from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Camping World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Shares of CWH opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96. Camping World has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Camping World by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 12.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 47.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Brent L. Moody purchased 10,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $108,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 278,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,208.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marcus Lemonis bought 50,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $537,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 257,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,592.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.23%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.