Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPE. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Rice lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.10.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

CPE opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $443.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $540,000.00. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,225,238.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 550,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,500. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.