Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.10.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $67.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James J. Cowie sold 17,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $1,152,039.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,470,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,258.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,197 shares of company stock valued at $28,050,220 in the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $12,738,711,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $166,130,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,949 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,812,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,353,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,689,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,608 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.