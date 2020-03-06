Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CBT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded Cabot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.29.

NYSE CBT opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. Cabot has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 35.81%.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $136,947.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 463.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

