Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target Raised to at SunTrust Banks

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its price target upped by SunTrust Banks from to in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q1 2020 earnings at $9.50 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $10.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $10.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $10.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $40.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $10.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $10.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $10.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $10.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $42.43 EPS.

CABO has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,506.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of Cable One from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,606.67.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,638.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,699.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1,468.81. Cable One has a 52-week low of $910.95 and a 52-week high of $1,830.50.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.25 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cable One will post 41.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total value of $1,186,880.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,510.15, for a total value of $1,084,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,611 shares of company stock valued at $7,362,348. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 3.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Cable One by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Cable One by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Cable One by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

