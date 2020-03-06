Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
BURL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a hold rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.57.
Shares of BURL stock opened at $218.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.35. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $136.30 and a 1-year high of $250.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
In other news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares in the company, valued at $32,798,753.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 85.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Featured Article: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.