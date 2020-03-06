Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a hold rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.57.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of BURL stock opened at $218.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.35. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $136.30 and a 1-year high of $250.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares in the company, valued at $32,798,753.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 85.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.