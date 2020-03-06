Brokers Set Expectations for Neuronetics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Neuronetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.35). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Neuronetics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $2.71 on Friday. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a negative net margin of 46.35%. The business had revenue of $17.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 17,095 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gregory Harper bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

