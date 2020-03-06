Brokers Set Expectations for Mersana Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33). Wedbush also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

MRSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mersana Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 5.12. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.90 million, a PE ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 66.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 31,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 44,760 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 52,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 93,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

