Brokers Set Expectations for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FCAU)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ FY2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,888,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 397,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 171,059 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 398.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,472,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,849 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 851,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 31,613 shares in the last quarter. 22.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

